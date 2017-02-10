The Way It Was: Woman breaks rib with...

The Way It Was: Woman breaks rib with sneeze; posse seeks robbers

A sneeze, a twist of the body - result, a broken rib, according to the experience of Mrs. Arthur Heiser, thirty-five. She was emerging from a department store when she sneezed violently, and in an effort to save herself from falling off the steps of the store, she twisted her body.

