The Way It Was: Woman breaks rib with sneeze; posse seeks robbers
A sneeze, a twist of the body - result, a broken rib, according to the experience of Mrs. Arthur Heiser, thirty-five. She was emerging from a department store when she sneezed violently, and in an effort to save herself from falling off the steps of the store, she twisted her body.
