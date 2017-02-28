Texarkana Emergency Center Wins 'Best...

Texarkana Emergency Center Wins 'Best Emergency Care' in 2016 Readers' Choice Awards

Texarkana Emergency Center is excited to announce our recent recognition in the 2016 ALT Magazine Best of Business Awards. Our facility won three awards, including Best Emergency Care, which were presented to our team on January 11. Texarkana Emergency Center was honored to have participated in this year's awards alongside many other successful Texarkana businesses.

