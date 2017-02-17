Texarkana celebration honors Scott Joplin

The Scott Joplin International Centennial Celebration is coming to Texarkana the weekend of March 31 through April 2. This weekend will feature a series of events and performances commemorating Joplin's work as well as a celebration of jazz, boogie-woogie, ragtime and more. First, enjoy music of a variety of performers including the Texarkana Trio at the Silvermoon on Broad.

