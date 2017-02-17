Texarkana celebration honors Scott Jo...

Texarkana celebration honors Scott Joplin

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Scott Joplin International Centennial Celebration is coming to Texarkana the weekend of March 31 through April 2. This weekend will feature a series of events and performances commemorating Joplin's work as well as a celebration of jazz, boogie-woogie, ragtime and more. First, enjoy music of a variety of performers including the Texarkana Trio at the Silvermoon on Broad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a question. 11 min Denton McKinney 4
why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10) 2 hr That Guy 40
The andy griffith show is communist propaganda 18 hr Willie Granville 5
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) Feb 18 TMK 15
News Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s... Feb 16 JUSTICE 1
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 14 Texarkanacc 291
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC