Testimony continues in armed robbery ...

Testimony continues in armed robbery trial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Testimony is expected to continue in a Texarkana federal court this morning in the trial of a man accused of committing a string of armed robberies in northeast Texas during November 2015. Bobby Wayne Lance, 50, appeared clean-shaven Monday morning as a panel of prospective jurors filed into Texarkana's downtown federal building for jury selection before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 12 hr Houston 33
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Mon Willie Granville 293
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Mon Pitty 14
Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09) Feb 24 dorajonesstine 83
The andy griffith show is communist propaganda Feb 22 Long live Mayberry 7
why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10) Feb 20 Texarkanacc 41
I have a question. Feb 20 Denton McKinney 4
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC