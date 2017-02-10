Telford guard resigns after child abuse allegations

A Texarkana man who worked at the Barry Telford Unit of Texas Department of Criminal Justice in New Boston, Texas, recently resigned amid allegations of child sexual abuse. Michael Avis, 31, quit his job Jan. 19 as a correctional officer at Telford while under investigation by Texarkana, Texas, police, said TDCJ Public Information Officer Robert Hurst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.