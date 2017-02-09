Teen being held in connection with Wa...

Teen being held in connection with Walmart, Sandlin Avenue robberies

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A 16-year-old Texarkana, Texas, boy was arrested in the January robbery of a resident in the driveway of his home on Sandlin Avenue, according to Texas-side police. Officers responded to the report of a robbery of an individual about 5:50 p.m. Jan. 23 outside a residence in the 6000 block of Sandlin Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13) 7 hr Just ME 1,432
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
I have a question. 17 hr Dariusb 1
Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12) Feb 6 Willie Granville 137
Ape in HEALS Feb 5 Willie Granville 38
New building on Richmond Feb 2 Ctipps39 9
What's the deal on big drug bust? Feb 1 Willie Granville 6
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC