Teen being held in connection with Walmart, Sandlin Avenue robberies

A 16-year-old Texarkana, Texas, boy was arrested in the January robbery of a resident in the driveway of his home on Sandlin Avenue, according to Texas-side police. Officers responded to the report of a robbery of an individual about 5:50 p.m. Jan. 23 outside a residence in the 6000 block of Sandlin Avenue.

