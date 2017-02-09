Teen being held in connection with Walmart, Sandlin Avenue robberies
A 16-year-old Texarkana, Texas, boy was arrested in the January robbery of a resident in the driveway of his home on Sandlin Avenue, according to Texas-side police. Officers responded to the report of a robbery of an individual about 5:50 p.m. Jan. 23 outside a residence in the 6000 block of Sandlin Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|7 hr
|Just ME
|1,432
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|I have a question.
|17 hr
|Dariusb
|1
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Willie Granville
|137
|Ape in HEALS
|Feb 5
|Willie Granville
|38
|New building on Richmond
|Feb 2
|Ctipps39
|9
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Feb 1
|Willie Granville
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC