TC to host a free concert to kick off Black History Month

The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra will present a free concert preview of "Rhythm & Ragtime," a tribute concert commemorating the legacy of Scott Joplin's music at 11 a.m. today in the Music Hall. The free event kicks off Black History month in Northeast Texas and at Texarkana College, and features guest pianist Scott Kirby and local soprano Candace Taylor.

