Students with special needs participate in fishing derby
Plenty of fish were caught Friday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas during the city's annual fishing derby for students with special needs. The Texarkana Texas Parks Department has sponsored the derby for 25 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|4 hr
|Friend
|30
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|Willie Granville
|293
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|8 hr
|Pitty
|14
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda
|Feb 22
|Long live Mayberry
|7
|why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10)
|Feb 20
|Texarkanacc
|41
|I have a question.
|Feb 20
|Denton McKinney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC