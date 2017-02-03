Speed dating Saturday at Texarkana museum

The MoRH hosts its first ever History Buff Speed Dating running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In true speed dating style, it's a chance to meet and get to know other local singles who may have similar interests and a love for history. Even if you're not wowed by history, it's a chance to make a friend, discover the love of your life or just have fun at Texarkana's history museum, where stations will be set up so people can learn about the other participants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.