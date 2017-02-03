Speed dating Saturday at Texarkana mu...

Speed dating Saturday at Texarkana museum

The MoRH hosts its first ever History Buff Speed Dating running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In true speed dating style, it's a chance to meet and get to know other local singles who may have similar interests and a love for history. Even if you're not wowed by history, it's a chance to make a friend, discover the love of your life or just have fun at Texarkana's history museum, where stations will be set up so people can learn about the other participants.

