Special Afternoon
The Rev. Derek Murphy, right, explains the story behind his book "Rewriting Murphy's Law" during the TRAHC African-American Committee's sixth annual Special Afternoon on Saturday at the Regional Arts Center in Texarkana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|14 hr
|Willie Granville
|14
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Feb 9
|Just ME
|1,432
|I have a question.
|Feb 9
|Dariusb
|1
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Willie Granville
|137
|Ape in HEALS
|Feb 5
|Willie Granville
|38
|New building on Richmond
|Feb 2
|Ctipps39
|9
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC