Shakespeare and more next week

The American Shakespeare Center makes its annual visit next week with three performances scheduled: "Our Town" on Wednesday at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center in Texarkana, and "Romeo and Juliet" and " The Two Gentlemen of Verona at Historic Washington State Park in Washington, Ark. The annual visit by the American Shakespeare Center arrives next week with two Shakespeare classics and a production of Thornton Wilder's classic play "Our Town."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.