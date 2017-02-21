Shakespeare and more next week

Shakespeare and more next week

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The American Shakespeare Center makes its annual visit next week with three performances scheduled: "Our Town" on Wednesday at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center in Texarkana, and "Romeo and Juliet" and " The Two Gentlemen of Verona at Historic Washington State Park in Washington, Ark. The annual visit by the American Shakespeare Center arrives next week with two Shakespeare classics and a production of Thornton Wilder's classic play "Our Town."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 5 hr Marla 8
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr InPhartx 1,129
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) 22 hr nipsyrascal 292
Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09) Fri dorajonesstine 83
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Feb 23 Tracy 26
The andy griffith show is communist propaganda Feb 22 Long live Mayberry 7
why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10) Feb 20 Texarkanacc 41
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC