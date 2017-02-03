Sex offender granted new punishment t...

Sex offender granted new punishment trial

A registered sex offender who failed to show for his own jury trial and crashed to the courtroom floor during his sentencing hearing about a month later in 2015 was granted a new punishment trial this week by a Texarkana appellate court. Gary Lamont Carson, 36, was supposed to face a Bowie County, Texas, jury on three counts of assault on a public servant July 14, 2015.

