Scout-O-Rama scheduled for April 22-23

The Boy Scouts of America Caddo Area Council is gearing up for Scout-O-Rama, its annual tribute to Scouting, scheduled April 21-23 at Spring Lake Park, Texarkana, Texas. During the event, the International Chili Society will have a home-style chili cook-off April 22 after opening ceremonies.

