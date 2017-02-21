Riverbend OKs $50,000 for survey

The board of directors for the Riverbend Water Resources District approved funds for the first step in a Cultural Resources Survey on Wright Patman Lake to be completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A total of $50,000 was approved for the corps' Fort Worth District to begin drafting a scope of work for the CRS, the total cost for which was estimated at $1.67 million in 2015.

