Riverbend OKs $50,000 for survey
The board of directors for the Riverbend Water Resources District approved funds for the first step in a Cultural Resources Survey on Wright Patman Lake to be completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A total of $50,000 was approved for the corps' Fort Worth District to begin drafting a scope of work for the CRS, the total cost for which was estimated at $1.67 million in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|8 hr
|Friend
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|Tracy
|26
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda
|Wed
|Long live Mayberry
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10)
|Feb 20
|Texarkanacc
|41
|I have a question.
|Feb 20
|Denton McKinney
|4
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Feb 18
|TMK
|15
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC