Reunions & Pageants
The North Heights Alumni 80th annual banquet will be held on April 21 at North Heights Junior High school cafeteria. Reservations are $10 per person, dresscode is casual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda
|12 hr
|Long live Mayberry
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|I have a question.
|Sat
|Dariusb
|3
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|TMK
|15
|Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Texarkanacc
|291
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Feb 11
|Willie Granville
|14
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC