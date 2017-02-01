Punishment trial for robber will start today
A man who robbed a Texarkana, Texas, car wash in 2015 pleaded guilty to robbery Monday but is asking for a jury to assess his punishment. Seven women and five men were chosen Tuesday to decide what sentence Edward Martinez, 22, should receive for an April 4, 2015, robbery of the Boomerang car wash on Richmond Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New building on Richmond
|14 hr
|Ctipps39
|9
|Ape in HEALS
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|33
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Wed
|Willie Granville
|6
|Where to gamble
|Wed
|Gambler
|1
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Jesslan
|12
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Jesslan
|1,431
|Dr. Michael Saldino
|Jan 30
|New Resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC