Punishment trial for robber will start today

A man who robbed a Texarkana, Texas, car wash in 2015 pleaded guilty to robbery Monday but is asking for a jury to assess his punishment. Seven women and five men were chosen Tuesday to decide what sentence Edward Martinez, 22, should receive for an April 4, 2015, robbery of the Boomerang car wash on Richmond Road.

