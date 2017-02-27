Professor named to A&M System academy...

Professor named to A&M System academy of teacher educators

Dr. Michael Perri, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, has been selected by the Texas A&M University System as a 2016-17 member of the Chancellor's Academy of Teacher Educators. The organization, which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of teacher education within the system, will honor Perri, along with eight other inductees during the 2017 Chancellor's Century Council Annual Meeting, scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Austin.

