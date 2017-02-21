Pond Full of Trout

Park patrons watch as Jacob Green and others with Texas Fish & Wildlife stock the pond at Spring Lake Park on Wednesday with 1,200 trout Wednesday for today's fishing derby. This is the 25th year for the city of Texarkana, Texas, to host the event for local children with special needs.

