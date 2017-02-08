Political analyst Juan Williams to speak at A&M Thursday
Fox News political analyst and noted author Juan Williams will speak at Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Thursday in the University Center on campus, 7101 University Ave. As part of the university's Program for Learning and Community Engagement series, the event is free and open to the public.
