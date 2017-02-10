Political analyst Juan Williams talks about race relations
Political analyst and journalist Juan Williams spoke about the current state of race relations Thursday during a presentation Thursday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Author of the 1988 book "Eyes on the Prize: America's Civil Rights Years, 1954-1965," Williams said that the state of race relations today depends a lot upon where people live in America.
