Political analyst Juan Williams talks...

Political analyst Juan Williams talks about race relations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Political analyst and journalist Juan Williams spoke about the current state of race relations Thursday during a presentation Thursday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Author of the 1988 book "Eyes on the Prize: America's Civil Rights Years, 1954-1965," Williams said that the state of race relations today depends a lot upon where people live in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 min The fart 1,105
What's the deal on big drug bust? 4 hr Willie Granville 14
Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13) Feb 9 Just ME 1,432
I have a question. Feb 9 Dariusb 1
Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12) Feb 6 Willie Granville 137
Ape in HEALS Feb 5 Willie Granville 38
New building on Richmond Feb 2 Ctipps39 9
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC