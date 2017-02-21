Police: Texarkana man arrested on deadly conduct charge
A Texas-side man was arrested today for allegedly pointing a pistol at a woman while driving past her home and firing a weapon into the air at his home on Waterman Street, said Shawn Vaughn, police spokesman. "Officers received information from a third party that Neal pointed a pistol at a woman as he drove past her residence over the weekend," Vaughn said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda
|21 hr
|Long live Mayberry
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Texarkanacc
|41
|I have a question.
|Mon
|Denton McKinney
|4
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Feb 18
|TMK
|15
|Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Texarkanacc
|291
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC