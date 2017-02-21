Police: Texarkana man arrested on dea...

Police: Texarkana man arrested on deadly conduct charge

A Texas-side man was arrested today for allegedly pointing a pistol at a woman while driving past her home and firing a weapon into the air at his home on Waterman Street, said Shawn Vaughn, police spokesman. "Officers received information from a third party that Neal pointed a pistol at a woman as he drove past her residence over the weekend," Vaughn said.

