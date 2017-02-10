Police arrest fourth suspect in robbery
Texarkana, Texas, police have made a fourth arrest in a robbery that occurred Jan. 22 in the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market store. Deion-Trez Ellis, 20, of Texarkana, Texas, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of aggravated robbery.
