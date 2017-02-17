Online Levy: Should states charge sales tax on Internet purchases?
On March 1, residents of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming will join those in 38 other states - including Texas - and the District of Columbia in having to pay sales tax on items ordered online through Amazon.com. And it might not stop there.
