Officials OK fence to protect train t...

Officials OK fence to protect train travelers: Amtrak hopes to keep...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Bowie County Commissioners agreed Monday to plans for the Amtrak station in downtown Texarkana, Texas, to build a metal fence for passenger security. Bowie County Judge James Carlow told commissioners at their monthly meeting that the fence will be constructed in two separate portions - one will be 8 to 10 feet tall and about 70 to 100 feet long while the other, which will be near the county's correctional center jail property, will be the same height but 25 feet long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) 6 hr Texarkana Rules 13
I have a question. 6 hr Jack in the Box Rep 2
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) 11 hr Texarkanacc 291
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Mon ContinuePhartzz 1,111
What's the deal on big drug bust? Feb 11 Willie Granville 14
Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13) Feb 9 Just ME 1,432
Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12) Feb 6 Willie Granville 137
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC