Officials OK fence to protect train travelers: Amtrak hopes to keep...

Bowie County Commissioners agreed Monday to plans for the Amtrak station in downtown Texarkana, Texas, to build a metal fence for passenger security. Bowie County Judge James Carlow told commissioners at their monthly meeting that the fence will be constructed in two separate portions - one will be 8 to 10 feet tall and about 70 to 100 feet long while the other, which will be near the county's correctional center jail property, will be the same height but 25 feet long.

