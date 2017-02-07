New restaurant in the works for city

New restaurant in the works for city

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Newk's casual dining restaurant will open in Texarkana in about a year, according to a company spokesman. Right now, they are looking for a place to build and handling other details.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12) Mon Willie Granville 137
Ape in HEALS Feb 5 Willie Granville 38
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
New building on Richmond Feb 2 Ctipps39 9
What's the deal on big drug bust? Feb 1 Willie Granville 6
Where to gamble Feb 1 Gambler 1
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) Jan 31 Jesslan 12
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC