Mardi Gras Preparations
Melvin Arabie, Jim Daigle and Jonathan Mosel set up the Bear Affair ride for the Mardi Gras Festival Wednesday in Front Street Plaza in downtown Texarkana. Mosel said one of the reasons he likes his job with Johnson Rides is that he gets to go to a new city every week.
