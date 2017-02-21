Man gets life in drug case

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Bowie County jury handed down a life sentence Thursday in a drug case involving a defendant with a lengthy criminal history. The jury deliberated less than 30 minutes on the punishment Kourtney Atkins, 31, should receive for possession of approximately five grams of methamphetamine after hearing witness testimony concerning Atkins' prior criminal conduct.

