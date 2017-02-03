Man gets 42 years for store robbery
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing Hobby Lobby in Texarkana, Texas, and other crimes was given 42 years recently by a Bowie County judge. Jasyn Alexander, 40, pleaded guilty to robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and three counts of misdemeanor theft at a hearing before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ape in HEALS
|6 hr
|MeSo
|36
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|15 hr
|Americans are stupid
|129
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|New building on Richmond
|Feb 2
|Ctipps39
|9
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Feb 1
|Willie Granville
|6
|Where to gamble
|Feb 1
|Gambler
|1
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Jan 31
|Jesslan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC