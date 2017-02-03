Man gets 42 years for store robbery

A man who pleaded guilty to robbing Hobby Lobby in Texarkana, Texas, and other crimes was given 42 years recently by a Bowie County judge. Jasyn Alexander, 40, pleaded guilty to robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and three counts of misdemeanor theft at a hearing before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart this week.

