Man accused in birds' deaths
A criminal information recently filed in a federal court in Texarkana accuses a Bowie County, Texas, man of harming migratory birds by misusing a deadly pesticide. John Purviance is the only defendant named in the two-count information alleging two misdemeanor offenses: unlawful take of migratory birds and unlawful use of a pesticide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|just sayin
|290
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Sat
|Willie Granville
|14
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Feb 9
|Just ME
|1,432
|I have a question.
|Feb 9
|Dariusb
|1
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Willie Granville
|137
|Ape in HEALS
|Feb 5
|Willie Granville
|38
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC