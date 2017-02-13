Man accused in birds' deaths

A criminal information recently filed in a federal court in Texarkana accuses a Bowie County, Texas, man of harming migratory birds by misusing a deadly pesticide. John Purviance is the only defendant named in the two-count information alleging two misdemeanor offenses: unlawful take of migratory birds and unlawful use of a pesticide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.