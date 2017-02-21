Lecture on "Race and the Crime Problem in America" is Monday
Dr. Godpower Okereke, professor of sociology and criminal justice at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will present a SuperLecture, "Race and the Crime Problem in America," Monday afternoon on campus. The session starts at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the University Center on campus, 7101 University Ave. The lecture will highlight crime trends, criminal victimizations, arrests for crimes, incarceration for crimes and cost of incarceration.
