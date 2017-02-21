Kernel of a thought
Abigail Holihan reads her "kernel essay" to Kristen McNamee during the Spring Writing Conference by the East Texas Writing Project on Friday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Gretchen Bernabei, the keynote speaker, uses kernel essays as a prewriting exercise that helps students anchor their thoughts before writing.
