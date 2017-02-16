Jury finds man guilty of murder
The jury of nine women and three men began deliberating shortly before 5 p.m. after hearing closing arguments from First Assistant District Attorney Mike Shepherd, Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter and Texarkana defense lawyer Bruce Condit. They returned a guilty verdict shortly before 8 p.m. The jury was instructed to return to the Bowie County Courthouse this morning for the punishment phase of Smith's trial.
