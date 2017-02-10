Go 'Barefoot' at the Perot
The Perot Theatre invites you to go "Barefoot in the Park" soon and enjoy the comedy of a young couple navigating the funny conundrums of married life. The visiting thespians of Montana Repertory Theatre present the Neil Simon play of that name at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Perot.
