Go 'Barefoot' at the Perot

Go 'Barefoot' at the Perot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Perot Theatre invites you to go "Barefoot in the Park" soon and enjoy the comedy of a young couple navigating the funny conundrums of married life. The visiting thespians of Montana Repertory Theatre present the Neil Simon play of that name at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Perot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 min Mike trin 1,092
What's the deal on big drug bust? 9 hr Willie Granville 11
Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13) Thu Just ME 1,432
I have a question. Thu Dariusb 1
Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12) Feb 6 Willie Granville 137
Ape in HEALS Feb 5 Willie Granville 38
New building on Richmond Feb 2 Ctipps39 9
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC