Getting Ready
Michael Clark directs Larry Graves as he backs up over a patch of asphalt Thursday near the corner of Potomac Circle and Potomac Avenue in Texarkana, Texas. The two city workers filled potholes on the route of the Run the Line race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|15 hr
|Yes145234785
|14
|Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s...
|Thu
|JUSTICE
|1
|I have a question.
|Feb 14
|Jack in the Box Rep
|2
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Texarkanacc
|291
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Feb 11
|Willie Granville
|14
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Feb 9
|Just ME
|1,432
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC