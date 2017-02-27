Farmers' Market vendor meeting set for Wednesday

The Texarkana, Texas, Farmers' Market will host its annual vendor meeting and seed swap from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 220 Texas Blvd. The city invites local farmers, gardeners, food producers, artisan crafters and anyone else interested in participating in the 2017 Farmers' Market season. The Farmers' Market team will be on hand to discuss the upcoming season and answer any vendor-related questions.

