Farmers' market to hold meeting, seed swap for potential vendors

Friday Feb 17

Texarkana, Texas, Farmers' Market will host its annual vendor meeting and seed swap from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 1 at in the second-floor council chambers at City Hall, 220 Texas Blvd. Local farmers, gardeners, food producers, artisan crafters and anyone interested in participating in the 2017 Farmers' Market season are invited. The farmers' market team will be on hand to discuss the upcoming market season and answer any vendor-related questions.

