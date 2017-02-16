Farewell to the Opry: Oaklawn provided traditional country music for 25 years
Joe Hamilton, Henry Matthews, Steve Payne, Jimmy Lewis, Rhonda Neal, Sissy Privitt, Mike Blackman, Steve Shofner, Jay Launius, Joe Mack Bennett, Roy Dale Bray, Tommy Vaughan, Phillip Osburn, Jeanne Vaughan, Gena Hamilton, Terri McCasland, Milam Albright, and Jimmy Joe Akin gather on Oaklawn Opry stage for the final song Saturday evening, Lee Greenwood's "God Bless The USA." It's a toss-up who will miss the venue more: the musicians, the singers, the staff or the dedicated audience.
