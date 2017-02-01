Dump Truck Overturns

Dump Truck Overturns

A tractor-trailer dump truck overturned about 10 a.m. Tuesday on Kings Highway in Nash, Texas, near the Dixie Diner. The truck was driven by Kenneth Wren of Texarkana, Texas, and was southbound when a car was attempting to turn in front of the truck.

