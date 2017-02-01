Dump Truck Overturns
A tractor-trailer dump truck overturned about 10 a.m. Tuesday on Kings Highway in Nash, Texas, near the Dixie Diner. The truck was driven by Kenneth Wren of Texarkana, Texas, and was southbound when a car was attempting to turn in front of the truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New building on Richmond
|12 hr
|Ctipps39
|9
|Ape in HEALS
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|33
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Wed
|Willie Granville
|6
|Where to gamble
|Wed
|Gambler
|1
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Jesslan
|12
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Jesslan
|1,431
|Dr. Michael Saldino
|Jan 30
|New Resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC