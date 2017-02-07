College adds social work degree progr...

College adds social work degree program in Texarkana

The course is a partnership program with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in Texarkana. Students who complete the 60 credit hour associate degree will be able to transition seamlessly into the UALR-Texarkana Bachelor of Social Work course of study, said Casey Curtis, UAHT communications coordinator.

