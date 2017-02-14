Cleanup cost more than doubles for do...

22 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Cleanup cost more than doubles for downtown building: City council approves $179K bid; work funded by a 2012 EPA grant The City Council voted Monday to increase the contract for the cleanup of 203/205 W. Broad St. to $179,122. The expected cost of cleaning up one downtown property has more than doubled, now that engineers have determined the full extent of the job.

