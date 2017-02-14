Cleanup cost more than doubles for downtown building: City council...
Cleanup cost more than doubles for downtown building: City council approves $179K bid; work funded by a 2012 EPA grant The City Council voted Monday to increase the contract for the cleanup of 203/205 W. Broad St. to $179,122. The expected cost of cleaning up one downtown property has more than doubled, now that engineers have determined the full extent of the job.
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Texarkana Rules
|13
|I have a question.
|6 hr
|Jack in the Box Rep
|2
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|Texarkanacc
|291
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Feb 11
|Willie Granville
|14
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Feb 9
|Just ME
|1,432
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Willie Granville
|137
