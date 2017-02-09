Atlanta hospital celebrates growth
Micah Johnson, director of nursing at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital-Atlanta, visits with Clare Donohoe, director of emergency services and intensive care at St. Michael-Texarkana, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly expanded emergency department Wednesday morning in Atlanta, Texas. The $900,000 project doubled the size of the ER.
