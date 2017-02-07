American Heart Association hosting He...

American Heart Association hosting Heart Ball Saturday

The American Heart Association Heart Ball will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Texarkana, Texas, Convention Center. Tickets are $150 per person, and organizers hope the event raises $70,000.

