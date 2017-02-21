Altercation results in assault charges against inmate
An inmate at Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening related to an altercation with a staff member earlier this month. Alex Dodson, 36, is serving time for a breaking-and-entering conviction assessed by a judge in Pulaski County late last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda
|17 hr
|Long live Mayberry
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Texarkanacc
|41
|I have a question.
|Mon
|Denton McKinney
|4
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Feb 18
|TMK
|15
|Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s...
|Feb 16
|JUSTICE
|1
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Texarkanacc
|291
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC