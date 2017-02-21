Altercation results in assault charge...

Altercation results in assault charges against inmate

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

An inmate at Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening related to an altercation with a staff member earlier this month. Alex Dodson, 36, is serving time for a breaking-and-entering conviction assessed by a judge in Pulaski County late last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The andy griffith show is communist propaganda 17 hr Long live Mayberry 7
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10) Mon Texarkanacc 41
I have a question. Mon Denton McKinney 4
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) Feb 18 TMK 15
News Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s... Feb 16 JUSTICE 1
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 14 Texarkanacc 291
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC