A&M-Texarkana to host open house for ...

A&M-Texarkana to host open house for potential students

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will hold the spring 2017 Eagle Open House for prospective students Saturday in the University Center, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas. This year's theme is "Wanted: All Future Eagles," and exhibit hall booths will be decorated with a western theme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
News Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s... 16 hr JUSTICE 1
Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14) Tue Texarkana Rules 13
I have a question. Tue Jack in the Box Rep 2
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 14 Texarkanacc 291
What's the deal on big drug bust? Feb 11 Willie Granville 14
Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13) Feb 9 Just ME 1,432
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC