A&M-Texarkana announces fall 2016 honor students
Texas A&M University Texarkana today announced 341 students whose grades earned them spots on the President's Honors and University Honors lists for fall 2016. The two lists recognize students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in nine or more credit hours.
