A&M-Texarkana and TC to hold transfer workshop Thursday

The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Perot Leadership Classroom of the Palmer Memorial Library at 2500 N. Robison Road. The purpose of the transfer workshop is to provide information and assistance to students who plan to transfer to A&M-Texarkana upon completing their associate degrees at TC, according to a press release from Carol Langston, A&M-Texarkana director of communications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.