A&M professor to discuss race and crime in America
Dr. Godpower Okereke, professor of sociology and criminal justice at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will present a SuperLecture on "Race and the Crime Problem in America" at 1:30 p.m. Monday in University Center 217 on the campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas. The lecture is part of the school's Program for Learning and Engagement, a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners from students, faculty, staff and the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|TheyPharts
|1,135
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|2 hr
|Pam
|10
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Fri
|nipsyrascal
|292
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Fri
|dorajonesstine
|83
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Feb 23
|Tracy
|26
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda
|Feb 22
|Long live Mayberry
|7
|why doesnt texarkana have any strip clubs (Sep '10)
|Feb 20
|Texarkanacc
|41
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC