A&M professor to discuss race and crime in America

Dr. Godpower Okereke, professor of sociology and criminal justice at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will present a SuperLecture on "Race and the Crime Problem in America" at 1:30 p.m. Monday in University Center 217 on the campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas. The lecture is part of the school's Program for Learning and Engagement, a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners from students, faculty, staff and the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.