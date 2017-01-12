You Can Help
Cornerstone Healthy Living Community's second annual Pancake Breakfast, including a silent auction and bake sale, will be held 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at 4100 Moores Lane in Texarkana, Texas. The cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and coffee/orange juice.
