You Can Help

Cornerstone Healthy Living Community's second annual Pancake Breakfast, including a silent auction and bake sale, will be held 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at 4100 Moores Lane in Texarkana, Texas. The cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and coffee/orange juice.

