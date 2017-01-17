Workshop to focus on riparian areas in watershed

The Sulphur River Basin Authority, the Bowie County AgriLife Extension Office and the Texas Water Resources Institute will hold a free Riparian and Streams Ecosystems workshop on the Sulphur River Basin Watershed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Great Room of the Truman Arnold Student Center on the campus of Texarkana College, 2500 N. Robison Road, Texarkana, Texas. Riparian areas occur along the edge of water bodies and are crucial to a vital ecosystem.

