Wake Village seeks delay over SWEPCO proposal to increase electricity rates

Wake Village City Council members agreed Monday to rehire the Texarkana, Texas-based Wilf & Henderson accounting firm to conduct an audit of 2016 municipal finances. During the council meeting, Wake Village City Administrator Mike Burke said the city is required by state law to have an independent, private accounting firm hired to conduct an audit of the previous year's municipal finances within 120 days after the new year starts.

